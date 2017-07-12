BeautyandtheBeast LCT
Theater Events 

LCT’s Summer Musical: Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Matthew Hall

Lexington Children’s Theatre will stage “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast” as its Summer Family Musical show in July.

This marks the 16th year of the popular summer musical, which will be performed on LCT’s Main Stage.

Here’s a description of the show in verse:

 

A beast.  A belle.  A magical spell.

A sacrifice made by a mademoiselle.

A clock, a candlestick, a teapot, a rose.

Respect, then friendship, then finally love grows.

A bookish girl, a monstrous beast,

With true love’s kiss, from the spell released.

 

Public performances for the show are Thursday, July 13 & Friday July 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m.; Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Plus, Thursday, July 20 & Friday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m.; Sunday July 23, 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

The show is recommended for all ages. Tickets: $20 for adults, $13 for children.

Info: 254-4546 or www.lctonstage.org

You May Also Like

LittleMermaid

BYB Dancers Will Perform ‘The Little Mermaid’

Matthew Hall Comments Off on BYB Dancers Will Perform ‘The Little Mermaid’
LTC Jan 17

LCT to Stage: Cows Don’t Fly and Other Known Facts

Matthew Hall Comments Off on LCT to Stage: Cows Don’t Fly and Other Known Facts
FancyNacy

‘Fancy Nancy the Musical’ at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Matthew Hall Comments Off on ‘Fancy Nancy the Musical’ at Derby Dinner Playhouse