LCT’s Summer Musical: Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Lexington Children’s Theatre will stage “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast” as its Summer Family Musical show in July.

This marks the 16th year of the popular summer musical, which will be performed on LCT’s Main Stage.

Here’s a description of the show in verse:

A beast. A belle. A magical spell.

A sacrifice made by a mademoiselle.

A clock, a candlestick, a teapot, a rose.

Respect, then friendship, then finally love grows.

A bookish girl, a monstrous beast,

With true love’s kiss, from the spell released.

Public performances for the show are Thursday, July 13 & Friday July 14, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m.; Sunday, July 16, 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Plus, Thursday, July 20 & Friday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m.; Sunday July 23, 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

The show is recommended for all ages. Tickets: $20 for adults, $13 for children.

Info: 254-4546 or www.lctonstage.org.