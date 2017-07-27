LCT Schedules Auditions for ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.’

Auditions for Lexington Children’s Theatre’s “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” are scheduled for performers 9 to 18 years old for Aug. 19-21 at LCT.

All performers must turn 9 before Aug. 21, 2017 to audition.

The show, directed by LCT Resident Teaching Artist Rhonda Bell, will be based on the ABC-TV education series, which aired during the 1970s and 1980s.

Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an audition time, email psm@lctonstage.org. On arrival at the theatre, go to the check-in desk and turn in your audition packet (provided to you after you arrange your appointment) and have your picture taken (don’t forget to bring $1 to pay for the picture).

During the audition, performers will participate in warm-ups, improvisational activities, sing a song from the show, learn some choreography, and/or read from the script.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” will be performed Oct. 12-17 at the LCT Learning Stage, 418 W. Short St.