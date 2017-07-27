schoolhouserock jr
Theater Events 

LCT Schedules Auditions for ‘Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.’

Matthew Hall

Auditions for Lexington Children’s Theatre’s “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” are scheduled for performers 9 to 18 years old for Aug. 19-21 at LCT.

All performers must turn 9 before Aug. 21, 2017 to audition.

The show, directed by LCT Resident Teaching Artist Rhonda Bell, will be based on the ABC-TV education series, which aired during the 1970s and 1980s.

Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an audition time, email psm@lctonstage.org. On arrival at the theatre, go to the check-in desk and turn in your audition packet (provided to you after you arrange your appointment) and have your picture taken (don’t forget to bring $1 to pay for the picture).

During the audition, performers will participate in warm-ups, improvisational activities, sing a song from the show, learn some choreography, and/or read from the script.

“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” will be performed Oct. 12-17 at the LCT Learning Stage, 418 W. Short St.

You May Also Like

BeautyandtheBeast LCT

LCT’s Summer Musical: Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Matthew Hall Comments Off on LCT’s Summer Musical: Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’
The Wiz

SummerFest to Feature ‘The Wiz’ at Woodland Park

Matthew Hall Comments Off on SummerFest to Feature ‘The Wiz’ at Woodland Park
Alice In Wonderland

LCT in Dec.: Alice in Wonderland & Auditions for ‘Peter Pan Jr.’

Matthew Hall Comments Off on LCT in Dec.: Alice in Wonderland & Auditions for ‘Peter Pan Jr.’