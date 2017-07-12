Breyerfest July 17
News 

BreyerFest 2017 Celebrates Culture of India

Matthew Hall

BreyerFest’s “Gateway to India” will be at the Kentucky Horse Park on the weekend of July 14-16 for the 28th year of celebrating horses.

BreyerFest is a three-day family festival that combines the excitement of a horse fair with model horse activities.

This year’s theme, “Gateway to India,” will bring the sights, sounds and culture of India to Kentucky. See real Bollywood dancers perform, get a henna tattoo or create a miniature sand mandala.

BreyerFest is an all-day event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday events include evening performances of “Celebration of Horses.”

Tickets are available for one or three-day passes. Children under 6 enter for free.

For tickets and more info, visit www.breyerhorses.com/bf2017-home.

