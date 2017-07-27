Annual Alzheimer’s Walk Set for Aug. 26

The 23rd annual Lexington Walk to End Alzheimer’s will start at the Fayette County Courthouse on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 9 a.m.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, is the nation’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Lexington walk is expected to attract approximately 2,000 participants and raise over $250,000 for the Association. Nearly 200 teams are slated to participate in the Lexington area alone, raising money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Walk’s success has supported research for a cure and helped over 100,000 families in the Chapter area living with Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s disease affects over 5 million Americans. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Almost two-thirds of those diagnosed are women, and African Americans are twice as likely, and Hispanics two and a half times more likely, to be impacted by the disease than Caucasians.

Of the top 10 leading causes of death in America, Alzheimer’s is the only one that cannot be slowed, prevented or cured.

Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Kentucky alone, there are more than 70,000 people living with the disease and 271,000 caregivers.

Registration is free.

Info: act.alz.org/lexington or (800) 272-3900.