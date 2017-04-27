YMCA Celebrates Healthy Kids Day with Open House

On Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the YMCA of Central Kentucky is hosting an open house in celebration of YMCA Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

The open house will give families the opportunity to learn more about keeping kids active during the summer through summer day camps. There will also be activities and giveaways. The camp registration fee and membership joining fee will be waived on this day

“When a child is active, healthy, happy, motivated and excited … something amazing is inevitably going to result,” said Vice President of Youth Development Jessica Berry. “A child’s development is never on vacation and this event is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay engaged through YMCA summer camps and sports programs.”

When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically.

This summer learning loss is more pronounced among students from low-income families. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year. As spring turns to summer, the Y wants families to focus on charging kids up with enthusiasm for themselves and their potential.

Participating YMCA locations:

C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA, 3251 Beaumont Centre Circle. (859) 219-9622

High Street YMCA, 239 East High St. (859) 254-9622

North Lexington Family YMCA, 381 West Loudon Ave. (859) 258-9622

Whitaker Family YMCA, 2681 Old Rosebud Road. (859) 543-9622

For more information about the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Open House, visit ymcacky.org or call any participating YMCA. For more information about the YMCA’s summer camps, visit ymcacky.org/camp.