Summer Camp and Activity Fair 2017

The 15th Annual Summer Camps & Activities Fair was a beautiful day of sunshine and free family fun for kids and parents.

Around 3,000 people came through the doors of Lexington Christian Academy to visit booths by summer camps, after school programs, enrichment classes, health care professionals and more.

Activities this year included a Spin-Tron, a ninja obstacle course, photo booths, face painting, arts & crafts, inflatables, a giant slide and more for the kids while parents gathered info from vendors.

Live performances occurred throughout the day, including martial arts demonstrations by the YMCA of Central Kentucky and Dr. Kim’s Tae Kwon Do; musical numbers by the UK Academy for Creative Excellence; dance and cheer routines by Legacy All Sports; and a fashion show by Images Model & Talent Agency.

SVM Portraits photographed hundreds of children for the annual Cover Model Contest. Look for the winners in the June issue of Lexington Family Magazine.