Spring Break Camps

Newton’s Attic

4974 Old Versailles Road

Lexington / (859) 368-7334

April 3-7 / Grades 1-8

Half day and full day hands-on STEM camps including Camp Catapult, Lego Robotics, Chemistry, computer classes and more.

$45 half day / $90 full day

$195- $225 full week

www.NewtonsAttic.org

Explorium of Lexington

440 W. Short St. / 258-3253

April 3-7 / Ages 3-5th grade (children must be able to use restroom independently)

Spring Break Camp: Explosive Science

Join the Explorium staff to learn about all sorts of fun (and safe) chemical reactions.

Full day $215 / $195 member

Half day $107.50 / $97.50 member

Spring Break Hours:

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m;

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Special Programming (all programs free with museum admission)

April 3: Toddler Program: Shaving Cream Marbled Paper 10:30 a.m.; Imagination Station: Bubble Science, Noon-2 p.m. (drop-in)

April 4: Toddler Program: Water Bead Windows 10:30 a.m.; Imagination Station: Banfield Pet Academy, Noon- 2 p.m. (drop-in)

April 5: Toddler Program: Candy Science 10:30; Imagination Station: Slime Factory, Noon- 2 p.m. (drop-in)

April 6: Toddler Program: Balloon Painting 10:30 a.m.; Imagination Station: Magic with Mark Comley, Noon- 2 p.m. (drop-in)

April 7: Toddler Program: Balloon Tennis 10:30 a.m.; Imagination Station: Fancy Facepainting, Noon- 2 p.m. (drop-in)

www.explorium.com

Legacy All Sports

Gymnastics, Cheer & Dance

261 Ruccio Way / 977-8862

Day Camp Pricing

Half Day: Ages 3+: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30/members, $35/day non-

members

Full Day: Ages 5+: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

$45/day members, $50/day non-

members.

Extended Care available: 4-5:30

p.m. for an additional $5/day.

Weekly Camp Pricing

Half Day: Ages 3+: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

$130/week members, $155/week

non-members

Full Day: Ages 5+: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

$195/week members, $220/week

non-members.

Extended Care available 4-5:30

p.m. for an additional $5/day.

www.legacyallsports.com

Lexington Children’s

Theatre

418 West Short St. / 254-4546

April 3-7

First Stage Players

(Ages 4-6)

The Day the Crayons Quit

9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / Tuition: $165

Play Makers

(Ages 6-8)

Night at the Museum

9 a.m.-4 p.m. / Tuition $175

Performance Workshops

(Ages 8-12)

Harry Potter and the Mystery of Mrs. Norris

9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. / Tuition $190

The Hobbit

(Ages 10-14)

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. / Tuition $190

Extended care available from

8-9 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m.

www.lctonstage.org

Lex. Parks & Recreation

McConnell Springs

416 Rebmann Lane

Info: 225-4073

Grades K-5 with parent/guardian.

Both programs include a craft.

April 4: 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m.

“Animal Adaptations” – Learn about the special features that different animals have that make them unique.

April 6: 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m.

“Living History” – Learn the history of McConnell Springs and Lexington, while exploring the site where the city was named.

Raven Run

3885 Raven Run Way

Info: 272-6105

Grades K-5th with parent/guardian

April 3: 10 a.m.-noon

“Wonderful Wildlife”

April 5: 10 a.m.-noon

“Birds, Birds, Birds”

April 7: 10 a.m.-noon

“Creek Creatures”

Living Arts & Science

Center

362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.

252-5222 / Ages: Pre-School – 12th grade

April 3-7 / 7:45 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Week-long classes taught by professional artists and educators. Engaging class titles kids and parents love such as animal clay creations, West African textiles, circuits with Makey Makey and the fundamentals of Hip Hop. For kids 3 years old through high school. Partial and full-day schedules available with optional extended hours make classes convenient for everyone.

www.lasclex.org

YMCA of Central KY

Ages: 5-13 / April 3-7

7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Board Game Bonanza – From Candyland, to Clue, to Monopoly we have all learned, played and loved these board games. Participants at the YMCA will reinvent board games, create their board games, play classic games and figure out which games they can play in a life-size format! Bring your game face for this week of exciting activities.

Locations:

Whitaker Family YMCA

2681 Old Rosebud Road

543-9622

Mprice@ymcacky.org

C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA

3251 Beaumont Centre Circle

219-9622

jhubbard@ymcacky.org

North Lexington Family YMCA

381 W. Loudon Ave.

258-9622

athakur@ymcacky.orgHigh Street YMCA

239 East High St.

254-9622

dbeard@ymcacky.org

www.ymcaofcentralky.org