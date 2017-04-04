Spring Break Camps
Newton’s Attic
4974 Old Versailles Road
Lexington / (859) 368-7334
April 3-7 / Grades 1-8
Half day and full day hands-on STEM camps including Camp Catapult, Lego Robotics, Chemistry, computer classes and more.
$45 half day / $90 full day
$195- $225 full week
www.NewtonsAttic.org
Explorium of Lexington
440 W. Short St. / 258-3253
April 3-7 / Ages 3-5th grade (children must be able to use restroom independently)
Spring Break Camp: Explosive Science
Join the Explorium staff to learn about all sorts of fun (and safe) chemical reactions.
Full day $215 / $195 member
Half day $107.50 / $97.50 member
Spring Break Hours:
Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m;
Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Special Programming (all programs free with museum admission)
April 3: Toddler Program: Shaving Cream Marbled Paper 10:30 a.m.; Imagination Station: Bubble Science, Noon-2 p.m. (drop-in)
April 4: Toddler Program: Water Bead Windows 10:30 a.m.; Imagination Station: Banfield Pet Academy, Noon- 2 p.m. (drop-in)
April 5: Toddler Program: Candy Science 10:30; Imagination Station: Slime Factory, Noon- 2 p.m. (drop-in)
April 6: Toddler Program: Balloon Painting 10:30 a.m.; Imagination Station: Magic with Mark Comley, Noon- 2 p.m. (drop-in)
April 7: Toddler Program: Balloon Tennis 10:30 a.m.; Imagination Station: Fancy Facepainting, Noon- 2 p.m. (drop-in)
www.explorium.com
Legacy All Sports
Gymnastics, Cheer & Dance
261 Ruccio Way / 977-8862
Day Camp Pricing
Half Day: Ages 3+: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30/members, $35/day non-
members
Full Day: Ages 5+: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
$45/day members, $50/day non-
members.
Extended Care available: 4-5:30
p.m. for an additional $5/day.
Weekly Camp Pricing
Half Day: Ages 3+: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
$130/week members, $155/week
non-members
Full Day: Ages 5+: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
$195/week members, $220/week
non-members.
Extended Care available 4-5:30
p.m. for an additional $5/day.
www.legacyallsports.com
Lexington Children’s
Theatre
418 West Short St. / 254-4546
April 3-7
First Stage Players
(Ages 4-6)
The Day the Crayons Quit
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / Tuition: $165
Play Makers
(Ages 6-8)
Night at the Museum
9 a.m.-4 p.m. / Tuition $175
Performance Workshops
(Ages 8-12)
Harry Potter and the Mystery of Mrs. Norris
9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. / Tuition $190
The Hobbit
(Ages 10-14)
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. / Tuition $190
Extended care available from
8-9 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m.
www.lctonstage.org
Lex. Parks & Recreation
McConnell Springs
416 Rebmann Lane
Info: 225-4073
Grades K-5 with parent/guardian.
Both programs include a craft.
April 4: 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m.
“Animal Adaptations” – Learn about the special features that different animals have that make them unique.
April 6: 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m.
“Living History” – Learn the history of McConnell Springs and Lexington, while exploring the site where the city was named.
Raven Run
3885 Raven Run Way
Info: 272-6105
Grades K-5th with parent/guardian
April 3: 10 a.m.-noon
“Wonderful Wildlife”
April 5: 10 a.m.-noon
“Birds, Birds, Birds”
April 7: 10 a.m.-noon
“Creek Creatures”
Living Arts & Science
Center
362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd.
252-5222 / Ages: Pre-School – 12th grade
April 3-7 / 7:45 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Week-long classes taught by professional artists and educators. Engaging class titles kids and parents love such as animal clay creations, West African textiles, circuits with Makey Makey and the fundamentals of Hip Hop. For kids 3 years old through high school. Partial and full-day schedules available with optional extended hours make classes convenient for everyone.
www.lasclex.org
YMCA of Central KY
Ages: 5-13 / April 3-7
7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Board Game Bonanza – From Candyland, to Clue, to Monopoly we have all learned, played and loved these board games. Participants at the YMCA will reinvent board games, create their board games, play classic games and figure out which games they can play in a life-size format! Bring your game face for this week of exciting activities.
Locations:
Whitaker Family YMCA
2681 Old Rosebud Road
543-9622
Mprice@ymcacky.org
C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA
3251 Beaumont Centre Circle
219-9622
jhubbard@ymcacky.org
North Lexington Family YMCA
381 W. Loudon Ave.
258-9622
athakur@ymcacky.orgHigh Street YMCA
239 East High St.
254-9622
dbeard@ymcacky.org