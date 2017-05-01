Mom Report: J’s Place Toddler Time

By Susan Szczerbicki

J’s PLACE

LOCATION: 101 S. Main St., Nicholasville

J’s Place is a coffee shop and cafe that has Toddler Time each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The events vary each week but usually include a craft, a story or a movie and even have costumed characters visit.

My son liked doing the craft, playing with the small toys and watching the movie. He also loved watching the buses and traffic from their large windows.

And you can always grab a snack or coffee while your kid is participating in the activities.

J’s Place also has children’s events Saturdays at 11 a.m. that often include costumed characters and crafts.

J’s Place is an ideal spot to have your kids play and be entertained while you enjoy a cup of coffee.

