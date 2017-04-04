Enter Our Real Mom Recipes Contest

Winner Get Gourmet Goodies Basket

In April we are launching our “Real Mom Recipes” contest.Looking for a family with a busy schedule, picky eaters or on a budget is not an easy task. Wouldn’t it be nice to find a new recipe that has been tested out and given a stamp of approval by actual moms?

We are inviting our readers to submit a recipe to share with other moms for the chance to win prizes.

The theme for April is “Busy Weeknight Meals.” Type up your best recipe that fits that bill and send it to us.

Our judging panel of three working moms will test the recipes and score the dinners based on three points: How healthy the meal is, how easy the preparation is and how it’s received by their kids.

The top-scoring recipe will appear in the June issue of Lexington Family Magazine, and the chef will win a prize package valued at $100 from Good Foods Co-Op including:

– Andean Dream Quinoa Pasta,

– Lucero Peach White Balsamic Vinegar

– The Ginger People Organic Ginger Juice

– Back Porch Hot Sauce Medium Heat

– Meditalia Green Olive Tapenade

– Lucky Clover Farm Dried Tomatoes

– MycoLogical Oregon Porcini Mushrooms

– Bourbon Barrel Foods Worcestershire Sauce

– Sir Kensington’s Chipotle Mayonnaise

– Sunflower Sundries Sweet & Savory Mustard

– Tierra Farm Organic Raw Pine Nuts

– Bourbon Barrel Foods Bourbon Smoked Sea Salt

– Rattlesnake Hill Farm Bourbon Smoked Red Pepper

What to Include:

– An ingredients list

– Step-by-step instructions for making the meal

– A photo of the dish

– Why your family loves this meal

How To Enter:

Entries can be submitted by:

– Email to LexingtonFamilyEvents@gmail.com

– Message us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LexFamilyMag

– Mail to: Lexington Family Magazine

138 E. Reynolds Rd. Suite 201

Lexington, KY 40517

Deadline to submit a recipe is Friday, May 5.

Info: 223-1765 or email info@lexingtonfamily.com.