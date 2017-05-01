Elder Care Tour Has moved to Saturday May 13th

For the first time since its inception nearly two decades ago, Lexington Family Magazine’s Elder Care Tour will take place in the spring – and on a Saturday.

The Elder Care Tour, the 17th annual, has a new date – Saturday, May 13, 1:30-5 p.m. Previously, the Tour was held on Sundays in November.

“We wanted to give people a chance to take the Tour when the weather is more pleasant,” Editor John Lynch said.

As part of the Tour, the magazine is giving away one Gaylord Opryland Summer Getaway Package. The prize includes two nights accommodations for two people, and breakfast each morning.

To enter to win, merely visit one of the retirement communities that will have an open house for the Tour on Saturday, May 13, 1:30-5 p.m.

The Tour not only provides a chance to win this exciting prize, it’s also an opportunity to educate yourself about housing options for older adults in Central Kentucky in a relaxed, unpressured atmosphere.

The Tour is designed for older adults, their adult children and other caregivers.

All too often, older adults and Sandwich Generation folks find themselves forced by crisis to make immediate decisions about their own care, the care of a spouse or the care of an aging parent.

What if you knew ahead of time what facilities and services were available for yourself or your loved ones?

What if you knew where you’d like to retire or where you could go for rehabilitation services?

The Tour can provide those answers. Mark your calendar and plan to visit one or more retirement communities on Saturday, May, 13, 1:30-5 p.m.

For a map of participating retirement communities, directions and descriptions of each, please turn to Pages 32 and 34.

Info: www.LexingtonFamily.com or 223-1765.