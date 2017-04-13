Disney on Ice Skates in to Rupp

Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream is bringing Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales to the ice in a sensational live production. You can win a Family 4-Pack of tickets from Lexington Family by visiting our contest page here!

This ice spectacular featuring scenes from Tangled, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, and The Princess and the Frog, visits Lexington from April 20-23 for eight performances at Rupp Arena.

Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four favorite Disney Princesses. Laugh along with Disney’s hair-raising escapade, Tangled, as Rapunzel, Flynn and Maximus embark on an uproarious expedition that soars to new heights.

Travel to the enchanted forest with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as she escapes from the Evil Queen. Watch as Cinderella’s dreams come true with a little help from her animal friends and the Fairy Godmother. Boogie to the beat of the bayou with Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, in a magical, musical journey.

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream range from $15-$75 and are available at the Rupp Arena Box Office, www.ticketmaster.com or 800-745- 3000.