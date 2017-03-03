StPartty
Wear Green: St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is March 11

Matthew Hall

LuckyLexington will continue an Irish tradition this year with the 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival on Saturday, March 11 in downtown Lexington.

The festival is sponsored by the Bluegrass Irish Society and produced by Lexington Parks & Recreation.

The day will begin with the Shamrock Shuffle 3K race to benefit Lexington Habitat for Humanity at 8 a.m.

The Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This day of fun will include musicians, dancers, vendors and family activities throughout downtown and Cheapside Park.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at Midland Avenue and continues down Main Street to Mill Street.

Info: www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org

 

