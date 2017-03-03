Seussical at EKU

Seussical,” an imaginative musical that brings to life several Dr. Seuss books, will be staged at Eastern Kentucky University’s Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 25.

The play was created for young audiences and The Cat in the Hat is the emcee for the show.

When the sweet, good-natured elephant, Horton, hears a cry for help coming from a small speck of dust, he promises to rescue and guard it because “a person’s a person, no matter how small.”

On that small speck of dust lives JoJo, an imaginative young Who. JoJo has astounding “thinks,” in which anything’s possible.

Meanwhile, the one-feathered bird, Miss Gertrude McFuzz, desperately wants Horton to notice her. Maybe, she thinks, she just needs a more impressive tail.

Dr. Seuss’s beloved characters find themselves intertwined in a crazy-quilt adventure in which the power of imagination and the most miraculous “think” ever saves the day.

Showtime on March 25 is 3 p.m. tickets are $15.

Info: (859) 622-7469 or visit www.ekucenter.com.