New Location for 18th annual Maternity Fair

The 18th annual Maternity Fair by the Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East has a new home this year. On Saturday, April 29 the Maternity Fair will take place at the Marriott Griffin Gate at 1800 Newtown Pike from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The event is full of information and prizes for families who are currently expecting or planning for a baby. Guests come face-to-face with booths by maternity stores, pediatricians, prenatal care providers, insurance, family planning and more. Panels of physicians and maternity experts will present throughout the day.

Parents have the chance to win big prizes at the Maternity Fair, including car seats, gift certificates to local stores and services, and even a free delivery at the Women’s Hospital.

The Fair is free and open to the public in an effort to share the best maternity care information available, said Denise Hundley, administrator of the women’s service line at the Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East.

“The Maternity Fair allows us to provide women the information they need as they prepare to deliver,” said Hundley. “It’s our way of letting mothers know we care about them and want them to have the best birth experience possible.”

If You Go:

What: 18th Annual Maternity Fair by the Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29

Where: Marriott Griffin Gate, 1800 Newtown Pike

More Info: (859) 313-2255 or www.kentuckyonehealth.org/maternityfair