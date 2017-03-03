Mom Approved Dental Professionals

We’ve made it our goal to find the Best Dentists…

…in the Bluegrass in the best way we know how – with help from our readers. Moms know better than anyone else which dentists go the extra mile for their patients.

So we polled our readers, listened to what they had to say and compiled our list of Mom-Approved Dentists.

Next up – Mom-Approved Medical Specialists (allergists, ENTs, optometrists, orthopedists, physical therapists, etc.). To have your voice heard, visit www.lexingtonfamily.com and nominate your favorites. That list will run in our July issue.

Dr. Wendy Humphrey & Dr. Alex Mayes D.M.D.

Dr. Wendy Humphrey Van Meter and Dr. Alexandra Mayes provide specialized dentistry for children and adolescents in a “child-friendly” environment. The doctors focus on preventive care to help each child grow a healthy smile that will last a lifetime!

Both Dr. Humphrey and Dr. Mayes graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and continued training there in pediatric dentistry. Go Big Blue! Dr. Humphrey and Dr. Mayes are both board certified pediatric dentists, involved in many associations.

Drs. Humphrey and Mayes take pride that all the staff are parents and want to provide a nurturing experience for each child. They strive to educate, motivate and promote proper oral health for any age.

Kentucky Dentistry for Kids

181 W. Lowry, #110

(859) 277-5437 • Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Dr. Akira Nakada, Dentist

Dr. Nakada was born in Japan and moved to the United States at the age of 7. As a child, he attended American schools during the week and Japanese school on weekends. Akria is a true bilingual speaker and able to communicate in fluent English and Japanese.

Akira graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and is a member of the American Dental Association, the Kentucky Dental Association, and the Bluegrass Dental Society.

In addition to a busy professional life, Akira enjoys working with computers and spending time with his family.

Brannon Crossing Family Dental

231 E Brannon Rd Nicholasville, KY 40356

(859)271-0083 • brannoncrossingfamilydental.com

Dr. Kelly Arnold, Dentist

Dr. Arnold is married and has 3 active children that play softball, baseball and football. She is originally from Canada but loves Kentucky and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

She graduated from UK College of Dentistry in 2002. She is passionate about treating her patients with quality dentistry in a caring, friendly and relaxed environment.

Dr. Arnold truly enjoys dentistry and is quoted as saying, “Doing dentistry isn’t just a job, it’s who I am”.

Arnold Family Dentistry

2393 Alumni Dr #102 Lexington, KY 40517

(859) 268-8770 • www.afdky.com

Dr. C. Shannon Fraley, Dentist

Shannon Fraley completed his dental medicine degree and a dental residency at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.

His clinical interests include aesthetic dentistry, dental implants, and general dentistry.

Dr. Fraley works alongside various UK Dentistry specialists at the Turfland clinic, including orthodontists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and periodontists, to provide comprehensive dental treatment for adult and pediatric patients.

UK Dentistry at Turfland

2195 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 175

Lexington, KY 40504

859-323-TURF (8873)

ukhealthcare.uky.edu/dentistry

Alumni Dental Center

2335 Sterlington Road, Suite 200

(859) 273-5556

www.alumnidental.com

Dr. Larry Kopczyk

Dr. Brian Vieth

Dr. Tim Majors

Arnold Family Dentistry

2393 Alumni Drive, Suite 102

(859) 268-8770

www.afdky.com

Dr. Kelly Arnold

Dr. Jackie Banahan

3141 Beaumont Centre Circle

Suite 100 / (859) 223-4888

www.jackiebanahandmd.com

Beaumont Dental Associates

3181 Beaumont Centre Circle

Suite 114 / (859) 223-0011

http://www.lexdentist.com

Dr. Christina Park

Beaumont Family Dentistry

3141 Beaumont Centre Circle

Suite 300 / (859) 223-2120

100 Trade Street, Suite 175

(859) 368-8260

2408 Sir Barton Way, Suite 225

(859) 687-0975

www.beaumontfamilydentistry.com

Dr. Katie Bowen

Dr. Ryan Golibersuch

Dr. Kyle Golibersuch

Dr. Erica Higginbotham

Dr. Jill Miller

Dr. Patricia Takacs

Bluegrass Dentistry

3475 Richmond Road, Suite 100

(859) 543-0505

www.bluegrassdentistry.com

Dr. Morgan Chambers

Dr. Seth Chambers

Brannon Crossing Family Dental

231 East Brannon Road

Nicholasville / (859) 271-0083

www.brannoncrossingfamilydental.com

Dr. Akira Nakada

Commonwealth Smiles

1636 Nicholasville Road, Suite 5

(859) 276-4537

www.commonwealthsmiles.com

Dr. Jessica Kress

Dr. Andrew Couch

1081 Dove Run Road

(859) 266-8890

www.drewcouchdmd.com

Dr. Tim Crisp

11 Canary Lane

Winchester / (859) 744-7031

www.timfcrispdmd.com

Dentistry for Children

216 Fountain Court, Suite 150

(859) 543-2242

1012 Ival James Blvd., Suite C

Richmond / (859) 626-9620

205 Champion Way, Suite 9

Georgetown / (502) 868-9300

www.dentistryforchildrenky.com

Dr. Hayden Phillips

Dr. Catherine Robinette

Dr. Emilee Sexton

Dr. Lindsey Cornelius

Dentistry Plus

2800 Palumbo Drive, Suite 101

(859) 263-1818

www.dentistrypluslexington.com

Dr. Matthew Cliburn

Dr. Adam Robinson

Fayette Family Dentistry

80 Codell Drive, Suite 140

(859) 523-9003

www.fayettefamilydentistry.com

Dr. Molly Thurmond

Dr. C. Shannon Fraley

UK Dentistry Turfland

2195 Harrodsburg Road

(859) 323-8873

www.ukhealthcare.uky.edu/turfland

Dr. Marylou S. Head

3225 Summit Square Place

Suite 150 / (859) 269-5386

www.marylousheaddmd.com

Healthy Smiles of the Bluegrass

180 Prosperous Place

(859) 263-7866

www.healthysmilesofthebluegrass.com

Dr. Jessica McClanahan

Kentucky Dentistry for Kids

181 W. Lowry Lane, Suite 110

(859) 277-5437

www.kydentistry4kids.com

Dr. Wendy K. Humphrey

Dr. Alex Mayes

Dr. Amy K. Midkiff

1517 Nicholasville Road

(859) 278-3122

www.amymidkiffdmd.com

Modern Kids Dentistry

4384 Clearwater Way, Suite 150

(859) 317-8610

129 N. Evergreen Rd, Suite A

Louisville / (502) 245-8855

www.modernkidsdentistry.com

Dr. Justin Raybould

Nicholasville Children’s Dentistry

105 Edgewood Plaza Drive, Suite D

Nicholasville / (859) 887-2431

110 Diagnostic Drive, Frankfort

(502) 223-7186

www.davidskaffpediatricdentist.com

Dr. David Skaff

Pediatric Dentistry of Hamburg

2517 Sir Barton Way, Suite 200

(859) 543-2456

208 Bevins Lane, Suite A

Georgetown / (502) 570-2829

www.kidsteethofky.com

Dr. Michael Day

Dr. Morgan Dillow

Dr. Rodney Jackson

Pediatric Dentistry of Winchester

2560 Bypass Road, Suite 2

Winchester / (859) 737-1000

www.pediatricdentistryofwinchester.com

Dr. Donna Meek

Dr. Elizabeth Pittman

228 E. Reynolds Road, Suite 7

(859) 271-8963

www.pittmandmd.com

Schroeder Cosmetic and Family Dentistry

2401 Regency Road, Suite 202

(859) 276-5496

www.schroederdentistry.com

Dr. Fred Schroeder

Dr. Thad Schroeder

Steckler Pediatric Dentistry

2505 Larkin Road, Suite 201

(859) 278-6009

www.kykidsdentist.com

Dr. Daniel Steckler

Dr. Ed Struss

153 Burt Road

(859) 278-7434

www.edstrussdmd.com

Tates Creek Dental

4071 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Suite 210 / (859) 273-3139

www.tatescreekdental.com

Dr. Jeff King

Dr. Rebecca Wheeler

106 Fairfield Drive, Nicholasville

(859) 885-0086

www.kytoothfairy.com

Modern Family Dentistry

3210 Frankfort Ave., Louisville

(502) 896-4532

www.modfamdental.com

Dr. Andrei Moldoveanu

Pediatric Dentistry of Shelbyville

141 Stonecrest Road, Suite 1

Shelbyville / (502) 633-4441

www.doctorkirby.com

Dr. Kirby Hoetker

Dr. Lauren Bollenback