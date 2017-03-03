Mom Approved Dental Professionals
We’ve made it our goal to find the Best Dentists…
…in the Bluegrass in the best way we know how – with help from our readers. Moms know better than anyone else which dentists go the extra mile for their patients.
So we polled our readers, listened to what they had to say and compiled our list of Mom-Approved Dentists.
Next up – Mom-Approved Medical Specialists (allergists, ENTs, optometrists, orthopedists, physical therapists, etc.). To have your voice heard, visit www.lexingtonfamily.com and nominate your favorites. That list will run in our July issue.
Dr. Wendy Humphrey & Dr. Alex Mayes D.M.D.
Dr. Wendy Humphrey Van Meter and Dr. Alexandra Mayes provide specialized dentistry for children and adolescents in a “child-friendly” environment. The doctors focus on preventive care to help each child grow a healthy smile that will last a lifetime!
Both Dr. Humphrey and Dr. Mayes graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and continued training there in pediatric dentistry. Go Big Blue! Dr. Humphrey and Dr. Mayes are both board certified pediatric dentists, involved in many associations.
Drs. Humphrey and Mayes take pride that all the staff are parents and want to provide a nurturing experience for each child. They strive to educate, motivate and promote proper oral health for any age.
Kentucky Dentistry for Kids
181 W. Lowry, #110
(859) 277-5437 • Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Dr. Akira Nakada, Dentist
Dr. Nakada was born in Japan and moved to the United States at the age of 7. As a child, he attended American schools during the week and Japanese school on weekends. Akria is a true bilingual speaker and able to communicate in fluent English and Japanese.
Akira graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry and is a member of the American Dental Association, the Kentucky Dental Association, and the Bluegrass Dental Society.
In addition to a busy professional life, Akira enjoys working with computers and spending time with his family.
Brannon Crossing Family Dental
231 E Brannon Rd Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859)271-0083 • brannoncrossingfamilydental.com
Dr. Kelly Arnold, Dentist
Dr. Arnold is married and has 3 active children that play softball, baseball and football. She is originally from Canada but loves Kentucky and can’t imagine living anywhere else.
She graduated from UK College of Dentistry in 2002. She is passionate about treating her patients with quality dentistry in a caring, friendly and relaxed environment.
Dr. Arnold truly enjoys dentistry and is quoted as saying, “Doing dentistry isn’t just a job, it’s who I am”.
Arnold Family Dentistry
2393 Alumni Dr #102 Lexington, KY 40517
(859) 268-8770 • www.afdky.com
Dr. C. Shannon Fraley, Dentist
Shannon Fraley completed his dental medicine degree and a dental residency at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.
His clinical interests include aesthetic dentistry, dental implants, and general dentistry.
Dr. Fraley works alongside various UK Dentistry specialists at the Turfland clinic, including orthodontists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, and periodontists, to provide comprehensive dental treatment for adult and pediatric patients.
UK Dentistry at Turfland
2195 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 175
Lexington, KY 40504
859-323-TURF (8873)
ukhealthcare.uky.edu/dentistry
Alumni Dental Center
2335 Sterlington Road, Suite 200
(859) 273-5556
Dr. Larry Kopczyk
Dr. Brian Vieth
Dr. Tim Majors
Arnold Family Dentistry
2393 Alumni Drive, Suite 102
(859) 268-8770
www.afdky.com
Dr. Kelly Arnold
Dr. Jackie Banahan
3141 Beaumont Centre Circle
Suite 100 / (859) 223-4888
Beaumont Dental Associates
3181 Beaumont Centre Circle
Suite 114 / (859) 223-0011
Dr. Christina Park
Beaumont Family Dentistry
3141 Beaumont Centre Circle
Suite 300 / (859) 223-2120
100 Trade Street, Suite 175
(859) 368-8260
2408 Sir Barton Way, Suite 225
(859) 687-0975
www.beaumontfamilydentistry.com
Dr. Katie Bowen
Dr. Ryan Golibersuch
Dr. Kyle Golibersuch
Dr. Erica Higginbotham
Dr. Jill Miller
Dr. Patricia Takacs
Bluegrass Dentistry
3475 Richmond Road, Suite 100
(859) 543-0505
Dr. Morgan Chambers
Dr. Seth Chambers
Brannon Crossing Family Dental
231 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville / (859) 271-0083
www.brannoncrossingfamilydental.com
Dr. Akira Nakada
Commonwealth Smiles
1636 Nicholasville Road, Suite 5
(859) 276-4537
Dr. Jessica Kress
Dr. Andrew Couch
1081 Dove Run Road
(859) 266-8890
Dr. Tim Crisp
11 Canary Lane
Winchester / (859) 744-7031
Dentistry for Children
216 Fountain Court, Suite 150
(859) 543-2242
1012 Ival James Blvd., Suite C
Richmond / (859) 626-9620
205 Champion Way, Suite 9
Georgetown / (502) 868-9300
www.dentistryforchildrenky.com
Dr. Hayden Phillips
Dr. Catherine Robinette
Dr. Emilee Sexton
Dr. Lindsey Cornelius
Dentistry Plus
2800 Palumbo Drive, Suite 101
(859) 263-1818
www.dentistrypluslexington.com
Dr. Matthew Cliburn
Dr. Adam Robinson
Fayette Family Dentistry
80 Codell Drive, Suite 140
(859) 523-9003
www.fayettefamilydentistry.com
Dr. Molly Thurmond
Dr. C. Shannon Fraley
UK Dentistry Turfland
2195 Harrodsburg Road
(859) 323-8873
www.ukhealthcare.uky.edu/turfland
Dr. Marylou S. Head
3225 Summit Square Place
Suite 150 / (859) 269-5386
Healthy Smiles of the Bluegrass
180 Prosperous Place
(859) 263-7866
www.healthysmilesofthebluegrass.com
Dr. Jessica McClanahan
Kentucky Dentistry for Kids
181 W. Lowry Lane, Suite 110
(859) 277-5437
Dr. Wendy K. Humphrey
Dr. Alex Mayes
Dr. Amy K. Midkiff
1517 Nicholasville Road
(859) 278-3122
Modern Kids Dentistry
4384 Clearwater Way, Suite 150
(859) 317-8610
129 N. Evergreen Rd, Suite A
Louisville / (502) 245-8855
Dr. Justin Raybould
Nicholasville Children’s Dentistry
105 Edgewood Plaza Drive, Suite D
Nicholasville / (859) 887-2431
110 Diagnostic Drive, Frankfort
(502) 223-7186
www.davidskaffpediatricdentist.com
Dr. David Skaff
Pediatric Dentistry of Hamburg
2517 Sir Barton Way, Suite 200
(859) 543-2456
208 Bevins Lane, Suite A
Georgetown / (502) 570-2829
Dr. Michael Day
Dr. Morgan Dillow
Dr. Rodney Jackson
Pediatric Dentistry of Winchester
2560 Bypass Road, Suite 2
Winchester / (859) 737-1000
www.pediatricdentistryofwinchester.com
Dr. Donna Meek
Dr. Elizabeth Pittman
228 E. Reynolds Road, Suite 7
(859) 271-8963
Schroeder Cosmetic and Family Dentistry
2401 Regency Road, Suite 202
(859) 276-5496
Dr. Fred Schroeder
Dr. Thad Schroeder
Steckler Pediatric Dentistry
2505 Larkin Road, Suite 201
(859) 278-6009
Dr. Daniel Steckler
Dr. Ed Struss
153 Burt Road
(859) 278-7434
Tates Creek Dental
4071 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Suite 210 / (859) 273-3139
Dr. Jeff King
Dr. Rebecca Wheeler
106 Fairfield Drive, Nicholasville
(859) 885-0086
Modern Family Dentistry
3210 Frankfort Ave., Louisville
(502) 896-4532
Dr. Andrei Moldoveanu
Pediatric Dentistry of Shelbyville
141 Stonecrest Road, Suite 1
Shelbyville / (502) 633-4441
Dr. Kirby Hoetker
Dr. Lauren Bollenback