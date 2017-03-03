Spring is almost here, meaning cooler days and chilly nights before we blaze into summer. It’s nice to pack up the heavy winter coats, but warm and snuggly gear is still needed for little ones this season.

Check out these adorable finds for our March Favorite Things:

Silkberry Baby Clothes and Blankets:

Why We Love It: For baby clothes, always ask “Is it soft? Is it safe for my baby’s skin? Is it easy to take care of?” Silkberry Baby answers a resounding Yes to all three questions.

The cotton clothes are very soft and breathable, perfect for spring weather. They have a trendy boutique style but can still be thrown in the washing machine for easy clean-up!

Where to Find It: www.silkberrybaby.com

Cozy Cover:

Why We Love It: No one enjoys taking their baby out in poor weather. Luckily, the Cozy Cover has the perfect fit for whatever Mother Nature throws your way. The original cover is a weatherproof shell lined with fleece, and has easy zippers for getting baby in and out.

Cozy Cover also has a lightweight version to keep baby protected from sun and rain on warmer days. The Sun and Bug Cover is the perfect match for a hot day, with a well-ventilated canopy that keeps bugs and harmful rays off your baby while still enjoying the fresh air.

Where to Find It: www.cozycover.net

Babydeedee Sleep Nest:

Why We Love It: Research has proven that loose blankets in a crib are a serious SIDS risk. The Babydeedee Sleep Nest takes away that risk while keeping baby warm and snug. A faux-fur option is perfect for cold nights, and a medium and lightweight option are available as well.

The snaps on the shoulders and oversized zipper make it incredibly easy to get on and off (a bonus when you have a wiggly baby or need a quick diaper change!)

Where to Find It: www.babydeedee.com

Woombie: The Big Peanut:

Why We Love It: Woombie is known for creating safe and snuggly gear for little ones, but “big kids” will love this fleece-lined, hooded sleeping bag.

With adorable ears on the hood and a variety of color options, it is sized for ages 3-10. The handy travel tote and easy washing instructions make it a perfect fit for summer camp or sleepovers with friends.

Where to Find It: www.woombie.com