Annual Summer Camp Fair – Day of Family Fun Set for Saturday, April 15

That’s better than planning your child’s summer in one easy stop? How about if that stop is full of fun activities, exciting performances and is FREE for the whole family?

We’ve got just the event at our 15th annual Summer Camps & Activities Fair on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lexington Christian Academy, 450 W. Reynolds. Road.

The Fair features more than 90 booths by camps, schools, childcare centers, extracurricular activities, enrichment classes, healthcare professionals and more.

Parents can chat with booth representatives while the kids enjoy inflatables, face painting, crafts and hands-on activities.

Dancers, gymnasts and martial artists will take to the stage for live performances throughout the day.

Local food trucks will also be on-site with delicious snacks for purchase, so bring your appetite.

Interested in seeing your child on the cover of Lexington Family Magazine? Stop by our Cover Model Contest and have a photo taken for free by SVM Portraits.

We will choose six to eight children from those photos to appear on future covers of Lexington Family Magazine.

While you are at the Fair, enter the raffle contests for a chance to win books, DVDs, games or even an American Girl doll.

The first 100 families in the door are also entered for a special door prize.

The Fair has options for all age groups and interests, so grab the family and head to Lexington Christian Academy on Saturday, April 15 for a day of easy summer planning and family fun.

Follow us on Facebook for updates or to learn more: www.Facebook.com/LexFamMag.

Info: www.lexingtonfamily.com or 223-1765.