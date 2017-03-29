Annual Summer Camp Fair — Day of Family Fun Set for Saturday, April 15

For the 15th year in a row, Lexington Family Magazine invites your family to the annual Summer Camps & Activities Fair.

The Fair is set for Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lexington Christian Academy, 450 W. Reynolds Road.

Wondering if the Camp Fair is worth a visit? Just ask yourself these questions:

Do you want to learn more about summer camps, afterschool activities, enrichment classes and more in one easy stop?

At the Camp Fair, you can visit with more than 80 booths to learn about overnight camps, day camps, art and drama troupes, sports camps and youth leagues, afterschool programs, tutoring services, martial arts classes, craft studios, birthday party venues, healthcare professionals and more.

You can plan your kids summer and beyond with all the info you need right in front of you.

Would your child like to be on the cover of Lexington Family Magazine?

A professional photographer from SVM Portraits will be at the Fair taking pictures of cute kids to be entered in our Cover Model Contest.

Have your child’s photo taken for free, and we will choose winners to be featured on future covers of Lexington Family Magazine.

Do you enjoy live performances?

Some of the most talented kids in the Bluegrass will be performing at the Camp Fair all day long.

Stop by the performance gym and watch martial arts demonstrations, gymnastics and cheer teams, musical numbers and a fashion show.

Would you enjoy winning cool prizes?

We’ve got prizes and giveaways for kids and for parents at the Fair. Adults can win restaurant gift cards, gift certificates to local spas or a goodie basket from Trader Joe’s.

For the kids we will give away an American Girl doll, a “Family Game Night” basket, a Woombie sleeping bag, a Beauty & the Beast doll, books from Scholastic celebrating the 2017 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge and more.

Plus, the first 100 families in the door will be entered to win a 2-night getaway to the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville.

Are you a local food fan?

This year we will have local food trucks at the Fair, making all sorts of delicious goodies available for purchase. Bring your appetite for ice cream, snow-cones, hot dogs, BBQ and more.

Do you like FREE family fun?

There is no charge to enter the Fair, no reservations required. Your kids can enjoy inflatables, face painting, hands-on crafts, science experiments, a ninja obstacle course and more, all for FREE.

This is a can’t miss opportunity for family fun and one-stop shopping to plan your family’s summer activities.

Info: 223-1765 or visit www.lexingtonfamily.com.