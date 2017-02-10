Write-a-Thon Events Scheduled at Lexington Public Libraries

Lexington Family Magazine and the Lexington Public Library are teaming up to encourage young authors across Kentucky.

As part of the 13th Annual Writing Contest, the Lexington Public Library will host Write-a-Thon events at each branch over the next several weeks. The Write-A-Thons will be a fun way to get started on writing contest essays, receive writing tips and read past winning essays. Students who attend will also be entered to win free books.

The dates for the Write-a-Thons are:

Central Branch, 140 E. Main Street: Saturday, February 18, 2-4 p.m.

Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way: Saturday, February 25, 2-4 p.m

Eastside Branch, 3000 Blake James Drive: Sunday, March 5, 2-4 p.m.

Village Branch, 2185 Versailles Road: Thursday, March 9, 3-5 p.m.

Tates Creek Branch, 3628 Walden Drive: Saturday, March 11, 2-4 .m.

Northside Branch, 1733 Russell Cave Road: Sunday, March 12, 2-4 p.m.

The events are drop-in and students can submit an essay before leaving or take it home for further revision. Essays can also be submitted in the following ways by the deadline of Friday, March 24:

By email at LexingtonFamilyEvents@gmail.com

Mailed to Lexington Family Magazine, 138 E. Reynolds Rd. #201, Lexington, KY 40517

Dropped off at any Lexington Public Library

This year’s contest prompt is, “If I Had a Billion Dollars …” The entries will be judged in three grade categories: K-1, 2-3 and 4-5. Stories are limited to 100 words for grades K-1, 150 words for grades 2-3 and 200 words for grades 4-5.

The winners will be announced at our annual Summer Camp & Activities Fair on Saturday, April 15 at Lexington Christian Academy. The Fair is free and open to all. One lucky boy and girl from each category will be selected to win a prize. Grand prizes include Gabriela, the 2017 American Girl Doll of the Year, model horses from Breyerfest, a Pulse Performance Scooter, LEGO sets and more.

The school with the highest percentage of participation will also win a prize of $500 courtesy of the Lexington Public Library. (This prize is available to schools with 50 students or more in grades K-5 and is not open to home schools.)

For more info, call 223-1765 or email LexingtonFamilyEvents@gmail.com