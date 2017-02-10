CORRECTION: Mom Report: Sky Zone

Lexington Family Magazine listed an incorrect address for Sky Zone in our February issue. The correct address is 3644 Boston Road. Lexington Family regrets the error.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

LOCATION: 3644 Boston Road

Looking for a new indoor activity? Sky Zone in Lexington has a Toddler Time on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to noon for kids ages 5 and under.

Kids can choose between a large trampoline room with soft toys, a basketball trampoline “court,” and a small trampoline area with jumps into a foam pit.

The foam pit area was a huge hit for my son, 2 1/2, and he loved jumping with the other kids there. Added bonus, he napped later.

The facility is clean and well kept up, with safety being a focus. The price point is $10 per child for the hour, but there is plenty of active play to really wear your kids out.

Visit skyzone.com/lexington for a complete calendar of activities and programs for all ages

More of Susan’s reviews can be found at

www.adventuresinmotherhoodbluegrass.com