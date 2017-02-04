FCPS Announces Give 10 School Volunteer Program

Superintendent Manny Caulk of Fayette County Public Schools unveiled a new program, Give 10, calling on community members to volunteer 10 hours a month to make a difference in the lives of children.

“Our students need you,” said Caulk, who made the announcement Feb. 2 at Harrison Elementary.

“They need your time. They need your talent. They need to know that you want the same things for them that you want for your own children. And they need to know that you believe they can succeed.”

Give 10 is part of Caulk’s strategy to improve schools called “Blueprint for Student Success: Achieving Educational Excellence and Equity for All.”

Caulk said he hears from many community members who want to help but don’t know how to get involved.

“Today we have an answer – Give 10,” he said.

The United Way of the Bluegrass will serve as a partner by assisting with volunteer recruitment, marketing and awareness.

“United Way is proud to be a partner in this effort,” said Bill Farmer, CEO and President of the United Way of the Bluegrass.

“Give 10 will undeniably make a difference in the lives of countless students in Fayette County. Many of our kids need a mentor to help guide them onto a successful path.

“A small investment of time can yield incredible results. Community engagement is the cornerstone of any thriving school system, and we believe that Lexington is up for the challenge.”

Other organizations have also agreed to join, including Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, 16th District PTA, Lexmark, Toyota, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and dozens of others.

During the announcement, Caulk acknowledged the efforts of current volunteers working with students at the school such as Christ Church Cathedral, Christ United Methodist Church, the Kiwanis Club and the volunteer group, Altrusa.

In the past 10 years, FCPS has grown from 35,000 to 41,000 with the percentage of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch rising from 41% to 54%.

“Today we are serving roughly 7,800 more students in poverty, and our schools need your help to bridge the opportunity gaps that our children face,” Caulk said. “And in the words of Anne Frank, ‘How wonderful that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.’”

Info: To volunteer, call (859) 381-GIVE or visit www.give10fcps.com.