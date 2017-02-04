Everyday Learning with a Newborn

Interacting with a newborn may seem silly since it’s a one-sided conversation. But this engagement is crucial to your baby’s brain development. You don’t need to seek out a special curriculum for this type of learning, but take advantage of everyday life to build your baby’s brain power.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Colors of the Laundry

When it’s time to sort or fold the laundry, plant your baby next to your pile and talk as you work. Name the colors and patterns on each item of clothing you hold up as you do your chore.

Body Identification

Diaper changes, bath time or a baby massage session are all great times to talk about the parts of the body. As you wash or rub your baby’s arms, legs, belly and toes, speak and spell the name of the body part.

Finger Play

If you’re ready for some play time but not sure where to start, just use your own two hands. Finger play rhymes such as Pat-a-Cake, The Itsy Bitsy Spider and Where is Thumbkin will all keep your baby engaged and help him practice tracking with his eyes.

Counting the Dishes

If your sink is overflowing, make this a numbers game. As you wash each item, say it’s name and keep count of how many you have. Using the dishwasher? Count as you unload dishes into the cabinets.

Sing

Whether you are getting baby dressed for the day or winding down for a nap, singing is an excellent way to bond and work on those language skills. You can sing something as simple as the ABC’s or pick your favorite karaoke song.

Read!

Reading is one of the most important things you can do for your child’s brain development. Before you know it, she will be able to draw connections between the words and the images on the page!