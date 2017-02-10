Book Review: “Day Dreamers”

“Day Dreamers: A Journey of Imagination”

by Emily Winfield Martin

Review by Stacy Faraci

In our family, we have a lot of books, and our 18-month old daughter already has quite the collection herself. With so many to choose from, it take a lot to become an everyday read in our home. But one has found the spot of bedtime story over and over again.

“Day D reamers : A Journey of Imagination” by Emily Winfield Martin is a fanciful journey through the land of magical creatures. The illustrations are soft, delicate and perfectly “dreamy.” The text reads in a sing-song nature perfect for capturing a little one’s attention.

Our whole family has fallen in love with this book. I don’t see it leaving the bedtime story spot any time soon.