The Care You Need May Be Closer Than You Think

The Women’s Hospital Saint Joseph East, part of KentuckyOne Health, is the state’s first freestanding women’s hospital and provides state-of-the-art care for healthy new families and for moms and babies experiencing complications.

The hospital features private labor and delivery and postpartum rooms, a 32-crib nursery, and a 16-bay, Level III neonatal intensive care unit.

“Our hospital is decorated using warm, muted colors and is designed with comfort in mind,” said Denise Hundley, administrator of the women’s service line at Women’s Hospital Saint Joseph East.

“Each room features large windows with ample natural light, a couch that converts to a bed for new dads, and a grandmother glider for family members to rock the new baby.

“We also have tubs available for each of our labor and delivery rooms to help keep moms comfortable during labor.”

The Women’s Hospital Saint Joseph East is also the first local hospital to offer an obstetric emergency room (ER). An anesthesiologist, OB/GYN and neonatologist are on-site 24/7 to assess and monitor laboring and expectant moms and provide emergency care, if necessary.

“From the time women walk in our doors until the time of discharge, we provide individualized, personal care,” Hundley said.

“Our staff goes out of their way to make sure every parent feels like a priority. We focus on caring for the entire family as a unit.”

The Women’s Hospital Saint Joseph East participates in the national early elective delivery initiative, which deters labor from being induced before 39 weeks unless it is medically necessary.

Since joining KentuckyOne Health, Women’s Hospital Saint Joseph East also benefits from enhanced collaboration and the additional expertise of KentuckyOne Health’s staff of OB/GYNs and maternal-fetal medicine specialists (doctors who specialize in caring for high-risk pregnancies).

For more information about the maternity services provided through KentuckyOne Health or to find a local OB/GYN, visit KentuckyOneHealth.org and select “Maternity” under the “Services” tab.