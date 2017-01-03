Preschool Directory

Broadway Baptist Preschool

2500 Harrodsburg Road / Info: 276-2592

www.broadwaybaptistchurch.org

Description: Offers a Christian education for children 2 years-Pre-K with low child-teacher ratios. We use Handwriting Without Tears curriculum.

Mission: “We strive to provide a loving and safe environment for learning in which Christian principles and values are taught through practice and example.”

Child Development Center of the Bluegrass

290 Alumni Drive / Info: 218-2322

www.cdcbg.org

Description: Provides quality early childhood education for children with and without special needs. Provides developmentally-appropriate curriculum and low student:teacher ratios with on-site therapy services for children with special needs. Outpatient therapy is available as well. NAEYC accredited.

Christian Academy of the Bluegrass

549 Parkside Drive / Info: 285-9283

www.cabluegrass.org

Description: A centrally located Christian school offering a quality education for children in an environment that promotes academic excellence, spiritual growth and personal development. CAB is offering open enrollment for preschool ages 3-5 and K-12 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Community Montessori

166 Crestwood Drive (Toddler-3rd grade)

725 Stone Road (4th-8th grade)

Info: 277-4805 / www.cmsmontessori.org

Description: Founded in 1970, CMS offers both full-day and half-day options for Toddler (18-36 months) and Primary (3-5 year-olds) level children. Before and after school care available. CMS is accredited by AMI (Association Montessori International), and all teachers are AMI certified.

Fayette Cooperating Preschool

109 Rosemont Garden Ave. / Info: 276-6350

3564A Clays Mill Road / Info: 276-6350

www.coopschool.org

Description: Provides a positive first-school experience, and the program nurtures the whole family. Curriculum and facilities are designed to meet students’ social, intellectual, emotional and physical needs. Age-appropriate, hands-on learning. Co-op Preschool has offered excellence in early education since 1951.

Growing Together Preschool

599 Lima Drive / Info: 255-4056

www.GrowingTogetherPreschool.org

Description: Developmental preschool specializing in inclusion for children with and without special needs. From 6 weeks of age through PreKindergarten. Nurturing environment, high standard of care and excellent education for all ages. Kentucky Proud Farm to School Menu. Full-day, Year-round care. NAEYC Accredited.

Lex. Christian Academy

450 West Reynolds Road (Rose and Tates Creek Campus) / Info: 422-5700

www.lexingtonchristian.org

Description: LCA offers half-day and all-day programs for 3- and 4-year-old children. Parents can enroll their children in 2, 3, or 5-day/week programs. A typical half-day is offered from 8-11:15 a.m. A typical all-day program is offered 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The “before school care” (7:40-8 a.m.) and “after-school care” (3-5:30 p.m.) are included in tuition. Children must be potty trained to be eligible to attend.

Lex. Hearing & Speech Center

350 Henry Clay Blvd. / Info: 268-4545

www.lhscky.org

Description: Early Learning Center offers day school for children as young as six weeks, Preschool and full-day Kindergarten/Transitional Kindergarten. Children with or without hearing loss or speech/language delays benefit from inclusive classrooms. All classrooms feature language and literacy-enriched curriculum and small student-teacher ratios. Listening and spoken language based programs provide superior educational foundation for all.

Lexington Latin School

483 West Reynolds Road / Info: 492-1381

(Lower School Meets in Ashland Baptist Church)

Upper School Meets at Quest

(410 Sporting Court)

www.LexingtonLatinSchool.com

Description: Our preschool students enjoy a beautiful, classical curriculum. “We seek to develop wisdom and virtue while educating and delighting our students.”

The Lexington School

1050 Lane Allen Road

Info: 278-0501

www.thelexingtonschool.org

Description: Offers traditional and Montessori programs for children 2-5 years old. Developmentally appropriate curriculum taught by highly qualified teachers in a safe and nurturing environment. Financial aid available.

Lexington Montessori School

319 South Broadway Park

Info: 254-7034 / www.lexkymontessori.org

Description: LMS is a community of learners, a family with a commitment to Montessori education and community participation. Along with a Montessori curriculum, LMS offers Spanish, art and music classes taught by specialized teachers. Enrollment options include half-day and full-day for children under kindergarten and after-school options for kindergarten-6th grade students.

Our House at the Pinnacle

4269 Saron Drive / 245-0123

www.ourhouseatthepinnacle.com

Description: Family owned and operated. Children learn through love and an exciting educational curriculum that takes them through a Math & Science, Whole Language, Music, Dramatic Play and Gymnasium class each day. Half-day and full-day Pre-K options available. Enrollment starting at age 3.

Pepperhill Preschool

2104 Eastway Drive / Info: 277-6813

www.Pepperhillkidz.com

Description: Excellent early childhood readiness program for children ages 2-5 years. Enriched by hands-on materials and structured activities. After-school transportation service and child care for ages 6-10 years old (South End only). Certified teachers. Small class sizes. Open year-round, M-F, 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sayre School

194 North Limestone

Info: 254-1361 / www.sayreschool.org

Description: Preschool ages 2-4;

Kindergarten-Grade 12. Nurturing, hands-on preschool environment where children can grow and explore. Experienced early childhood teachers lead engaging, developmentally appropriate curriculum in project based classrooms that value the role of play. Weekly exposure to art, music, library, P.E. and Spanish. Beautiful downtown campus, with after-school programs and financial aid available.

St. Michael’s School

2025 Bellefonte Drive / Info: 277-7541

www.stmichaelslex.org

Description: A strong academic program since 1961. Classes in art, music, P.E. and Spanish.

Half-day classes. Early drop-off and late pick-up available. Programs for 3- & 4-year-olds and early 5’s.

Trinity Christian Academy

3900 Rapid Run Drive

Info: 271-0079 / www.TrinityLex.org

Description: Christ-centered, balanced approach combines learning with play, encouraging children to grow through exploration and discovery. The classical Christian foundation fosters an appreciation of art, music and literature while preparing children for early literacy in reading and math. Half-day and full-day PreK options available. Children must be 4 years old by August 1.