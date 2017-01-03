Nominate a Mom-Approved Dentist Today

Mom Approved Vote-Dentist MetaSlider
When choosing a dentist for your child, moms tend to have the inside track on the best of the best. Why not share your recommendations with other parents, and be entered to win a prize just for doing so?

Mom-Approved Dentist nominations are open now through Feb. 10, which is your opportunity to nominate your favorite dentist and win either a $50 gift certificate to Saul Good or Texas Roadhouse.

Simply fill out the form below and explain why your healthcare provider deserves special recognition.

Your dentist could be honored in our magazine, and you could win a dinner on us.

 

