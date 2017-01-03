Learn the Lingo
“Chat speak” is a language of its own. You are probably familiar with BRB and LOL, but the parenting world has its own codes for discussing family issues. Here is a glossary of commonly used acronyms found on “Mom” chat boards.
FTM = First Time Mom
LO = Little One
DD = Dear or Darling Daughter
DS = Dear or Darling Son
DH = Dear or Darling Husband
SO = Significant Other
MIL = Mother In Law
AP = Attachment Parent
CIO = Cry It Out (sleep training method)
EBF = Exclusively Breastfeeding
NIP = Nursing In Public
EDD = Estimated Due Date
PP = Post Partum
SAHM = Stay At Home Mom
WAHM = Work At Home Mom
WOHM = Work Out of the Home Mom
BC = Birth Control
IVF = In Vitro Fertilization
IUI = Intrauterine Insemination
TTC = Trying To Conceive
OPK = Ovulation Predictor Kit