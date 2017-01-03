Pregnant woman working on laptop at home
Baby Bump Maternity News and Trends 

Learn the Lingo

Tyler Adkins

“Chat speak” is a language of its own. You are probably familiar with BRB and LOL, but the parenting world has its own codes for discussing family issues. Here is a glossary of commonly used acronyms found on “Mom” chat boards.

FTM = First Time Mom

LO = Little One

DD = Dear or Darling Daughter

DS = Dear or Darling Son

DH = Dear or Darling Husband

SO = Significant Other

MIL = Mother In Law

AP = Attachment Parent

CIO = Cry It Out (sleep training method)

EBF = Exclusively Breastfeeding

NIP = Nursing In Public

EDD = Estimated Due Date

PP = Post Partum

SAHM = Stay At Home Mom

WAHM = Work At Home Mom

WOHM = Work Out of the Home Mom

BC = Birth Control

IVF = In Vitro Fertilization

IUI = Intrauterine Insemination

TTC = Trying To Conceive

OPK = Ovulation Predictor Kit

You May Also Like

MaternityShoppingPhoto

Maternity Clothes Shopping Tips

Katie Saltz Comments Off on Maternity Clothes Shopping Tips

Play Yard Safety Standards

Katie Saltz Comments Off on Play Yard Safety Standards
BabyFloat

Your Pool Bag Essentials

Katie Saltz Comments Off on Your Pool Bag Essentials