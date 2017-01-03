Learn the Lingo

“Chat speak” is a language of its own. You are probably familiar with BRB and LOL, but the parenting world has its own codes for discussing family issues. Here is a glossary of commonly used acronyms found on “Mom” chat boards.

FTM = First Time Mom

LO = Little One

DD = Dear or Darling Daughter

DS = Dear or Darling Son

DH = Dear or Darling Husband

SO = Significant Other

MIL = Mother In Law

AP = Attachment Parent

CIO = Cry It Out (sleep training method)

EBF = Exclusively Breastfeeding

NIP = Nursing In Public

EDD = Estimated Due Date

PP = Post Partum

SAHM = Stay At Home Mom

WAHM = Work At Home Mom

WOHM = Work Out of the Home Mom

BC = Birth Control

IVF = In Vitro Fertilization

IUI = Intrauterine Insemination

TTC = Trying To Conceive

OPK = Ovulation Predictor Kit