FCPS Registration Opens in Feb.

Registration for the 2017-2018 academic year for Fayette County Public Schools opens on Feb. 7-23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays.

Kentucky law requires those between the ages of 6 and 18 to attend school. State regulations say that any child who turns five by Aug. 1 is eligible to start kindergarten this fall.

To enroll a first time student, families should go to their neighborhood school and complete a registration packet. To locate your neighborhood school use the School Site Locator tool found on the FCPS webpage.

Registration will also be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays from April 11-27, and 5-7 p.m. on April 18. It will continue June 6-7 and July 25-August 16.

For more information and a list of the required paperwork needed for registration visit www.fcps.net/registration .