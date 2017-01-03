Book Review: The Search for Slimy Space Slugs

By Mike Lowery

Review by Katie Saltz

“The Search for Slimy Space Slugs” is part of a “Doodle Adventures” series that incorporates your child’s own drawings into the book.

The book’s narrator, Carl the Duck, addresses the reader directly and invites him on a super-top-secret mission to travel into space and search for a missing jar. The plot of the book is light and goofy, because the real action is in the drawings.

Blank spaces throughout the story invite your child to pencil in their own sketches. Some pages have specific prompts, like to draw a dinosaur bone or design a rocket ship. Others are more open-ended, such as drawing your favorite foods to pack your secret mission snack bag.

This book is an absolute adventure for kids who like to draw. I gave the book as a gift to my 10-year-old nephew and was delighted to see how his brain chose to enhance the story with his illustrations. “The Search for Slimy Space Slugs” is a fantastic buy for artistic and creative kids.

