Annual Summer Camp Fair Set for Saturday, April 15

Summer break will be here before you know it, and you can once again make it a breeze to plan your perfect summer while enjoying a family fun day.

Lexington Family Magazine’s 15th annual Summer Camps & Activities Fair is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Fair takes place in the gymnasiums at Lexington Christian Academy at 450 W. Reynolds Road.

The Fair is a one-stop shop for parents looking for activities for their kids.

We will have more than 90 booths representing summer camps, enrichment classes, extracurricular activities, healthcare professionals, private schools, daycares, birthday party venues, academic help and more.

Parents can collect their info while the kids have a blast. Inflatables, face painting, arts-and-crafts and hands-on experiments will all be happening throughout the day.

Plus, parents and kids can enter giveaways throughout the day and raffle contests to win books, games, DVDs or even an American Girl doll! Plus, the first 100 families through the door are also entered for a special grand prize.

You can also check out some of the most talented kids in Kentucky with live performances by dancers, martial artists, gymnasts and more. Local food trucks will be on site so bring your appetite.

The Fair also features the Cover Model Contest where a professional photographer will take your child’s photo. Models for future covers of Lexington Family Magazine will be chosen from those photos.

The Fair is FREE and open to everyone, so mark your calendar for Saturday, April 15.

Info: www.lexingtonfamily.com or 223-1765.