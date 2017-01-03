Mom Approved Ped
Family Health 

2017 Mom Approved Pediatricians

Matthew Hall

We’ve made it our Goal to find the Best Doctors

And we asked the experts – our readers. Moms know better than anyone else which doctors go the extra mile for their patients. So we polled our readers, listened to what they had to say and compiled our list of Mom-Approved Pediatricians.

Next up – Mom Approved-Dentists. To have your voice heard, visit www.lexingtonfamily.com and nominate your favorite dentist or orthodontist today.  That list will run in our March issue.

 

A Caring Touch Pediatrics

230 Fountain Court, #260

Lexington / 264-0660

www.actpeds.com

   Dr. Mark Parrott

 

Baptist Health Lexington

1780 Nicholasville Road, #203

Lexington / 277-7949

www.baptisthealthkentucky.com/lexington

   Dr. Mary Lagrew

 

Baptist Health Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

100 Providence Way, #200

Nicholasville / 260-5370

www.baptistphysicianslexington.com

   Dr. Jai Gilliam

 

Beaumont Medical Center

1000 Monarch Street Suite 210

Lexington / 223-0007

   Dr. Asma Murad

 

Family Practice Associates

1775 Alysheba Way, #201

Lexington / 278-5007

www.fpalex.com

   Dr. Amanda Foxx

 

Hometown Pediatrics

990 N. Main Street

Nicholasville /  (859) 881-4288

   Dr. Linda Lear

 

Lexington Clinic Beaumont

3085 Lakecrest Circle

Lexington / 258-8600

www.lexingtonclinic.com

   Dr. Stephanie Hunt

   Dr. Kandi Waddles

 

Lexington Clinic at Eagle Creek

120 N Eagle Creek Drive

Lexington / 258-5141

www.lexingtonclinic.com

   Dr. M. Rachel McGuffey

 

Mack and Poole Pediatrics

2351 Huguenard Drive, #200

Lexington / 260-7700

www.mppeds.com

   Dr. James Mack

   Dr. Megan Poole

   Dr. Kibbe Crowley

 

Nicholasville Pediatrics

610 N. Main Street

Nicholasville / (859) 881-0533

www.nicholasvillepediatrics.com

   Dr. Gary Weinberger

 

Pediatric & Adolescent Associates

3050 Harrodsburg Road #100

Lexington / 277-6102

www.paalex.com

   Dr. Michelle Bennett

   Dr. Theresa Davies

   Dr. Brian Gillispie

   Dr. Katrina Hood

   Dr. Daphne Hosinski

   Dr. Charles Ison

   Dr. Barnett Lewis

   Dr. Ashley F. Meenach

   Dr. Sharon Menkus

   Dr. Christopher Nelson

   Dr. John Riley

Dr. James Straub

   Dr. Jennifer Wilson

 

Dr. Michael W. Simon

610 East Brannon Road, #201

Nicholasville / 277-6516

 

UK Family Care Center

1135 Red Mile Place

Lexington / 218-2273

www.ukhealthcare.uky.edu/locations/fcc/

   Emily Robinson, APRN

 

UK Pediatrics at Maxwell St.

135 E. Maxwell Street, #200

Lexington / 323-6211

ukhealthcare.uky.edu/KCH

   Dr. Miriam Behar

   Dr. Christopher Boarman

 

Westside Pediatrics

1701 Alexandria Drive

Lexington / 277-3490

   Dr. Rebecca Bosomworth

 

Wilkes and Warner Pediatrics

3320 Tates Creek Road, #302

Lexington / 269-4604

www.wilkeswarnerpediatrics.com

   Dr. Jeremy L. Warner

   Dr. Karry Wilkes

 

You May Also Like

How To Tell If Your Child Needs Brain Training

daniel Comments Off on How To Tell If Your Child Needs Brain Training
Ison

Antibiotics Not Needed For Most Bronchitis

daniel Comments Off on Antibiotics Not Needed For Most Bronchitis
Graebe

For School Success, Try Brain Retraining

daniel Comments Off on For School Success, Try Brain Retraining