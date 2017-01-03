2017 Mom Approved Pediatricians

We’ve made it our Goal to find the Best Doctors

And we asked the experts – our readers. Moms know better than anyone else which doctors go the extra mile for their patients. So we polled our readers, listened to what they had to say and compiled our list of Mom-Approved Pediatricians.

Next up – Mom Approved-Dentists. To have your voice heard, visit www.lexingtonfamily.com and nominate your favorite dentist or orthodontist today. That list will run in our March issue.

A Caring Touch Pediatrics

230 Fountain Court, #260

Lexington / 264-0660

www.actpeds.com

Dr. Mark Parrott

Baptist Health Lexington

1780 Nicholasville Road, #203

Lexington / 277-7949

www.baptisthealthkentucky.com/lexington

Dr. Mary Lagrew

Baptist Health Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

100 Providence Way, #200

Nicholasville / 260-5370

www.baptistphysicianslexington.com

Dr. Jai Gilliam

Beaumont Medical Center

1000 Monarch Street Suite 210

Lexington / 223-0007

Dr. Asma Murad

Family Practice Associates

1775 Alysheba Way, #201

Lexington / 278-5007

www.fpalex.com

Dr. Amanda Foxx

Hometown Pediatrics

990 N. Main Street

Nicholasville / (859) 881-4288

Dr. Linda Lear

Lexington Clinic Beaumont

3085 Lakecrest Circle

Lexington / 258-8600

www.lexingtonclinic.com

Dr. Stephanie Hunt

Dr. Kandi Waddles

Lexington Clinic at Eagle Creek

120 N Eagle Creek Drive

Lexington / 258-5141

www.lexingtonclinic.com

Dr. M. Rachel McGuffey

Mack and Poole Pediatrics

2351 Huguenard Drive, #200

Lexington / 260-7700

www.mppeds.com

Dr. James Mack

Dr. Megan Poole

Dr. Kibbe Crowley

Nicholasville Pediatrics

610 N. Main Street

Nicholasville / (859) 881-0533

www.nicholasvillepediatrics.com

Dr. Gary Weinberger

Pediatric & Adolescent Associates

3050 Harrodsburg Road #100

Lexington / 277-6102

www.paalex.com

Dr. Michelle Bennett

Dr. Theresa Davies

Dr. Brian Gillispie

Dr. Katrina Hood

Dr. Daphne Hosinski

Dr. Charles Ison

Dr. Barnett Lewis

Dr. Ashley F. Meenach

Dr. Sharon Menkus

Dr. Christopher Nelson

Dr. John Riley

Dr. James Straub

Dr. Jennifer Wilson

Dr. Michael W. Simon

610 East Brannon Road, #201

Nicholasville / 277-6516

UK Family Care Center

1135 Red Mile Place

Lexington / 218-2273

www.ukhealthcare.uky.edu/locations/fcc/

Emily Robinson, APRN

UK Pediatrics at Maxwell St.

135 E. Maxwell Street, #200

Lexington / 323-6211

ukhealthcare.uky.edu/KCH

Dr. Miriam Behar

Dr. Christopher Boarman

Westside Pediatrics

1701 Alexandria Drive

Lexington / 277-3490

Dr. Rebecca Bosomworth

Wilkes and Warner Pediatrics

3320 Tates Creek Road, #302

Lexington / 269-4604

www.wilkeswarnerpediatrics.com

Dr. Jeremy L. Warner

Dr. Karry Wilkes