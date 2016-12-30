Sanders-Brown Receives $1 Million Research Grant

The University of Kentucky’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging has received a $1 million grant from the Alzheimer’s Association – the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research.

The grant will fund research to be conducted by Dr. Linda Van Eldik, the director of the Sanders-Brown Center.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through research, while also providing care and support for those affected by the disease.

Founded in 1979, the Sanders-Brown Center seeks to improve the lives of the elderly through research, education, outreach and clinical programs.

Info: (502) 682-8623 or kmbecht@alz.org.