Holiday Gift Ideas

BOOK PICKS:

“The Great Spruce” by John Duvall

When young Alec’s favorite tree is in danger of being chopped down, he springs to action to save the great spruce. The story is a great lesson in nature conservation, creative thinking and the spirit of Christmas.

“The Gingerbread Man Loose at the Zoo” by Laura Murray

The Gingerbread Man has some wild adventures among the animals in this book. A trip to the zoo becomes a scavenger hunt where young readers follow along with the clues. This series is a fun twist on a classic children’s rhyme.

“Chicken Story Time” by Sandy Asher

This wacky picture book is goofy fun for children and parents alike. Find the answer to the age-old question, “Why did the chicken cross the road?” This book is fun to read aloud and a perfect story time pick.

HANDS-ON PICKS:

My Clay Critters

Little hands can get creative with the “My Clay Critters” kit by Klutz Jr. The kit comes with an idea book, air-dry clay and all the tools needed for hands-on, creative fun.

Paper Punk

Paper Punk kits are full of colorful paper pieces and instructions that allow you to bend and fold simple paper into amazing 3-D projects. Build a unicorn, a gorilla, a robot, or make your own design. If your child loves to create, design or build, this is your gift!

Brainteasers Puzzles

With Brainteasers puzzles, spin and twist your way to the solution in these Rubix Cube-style handheld games. Check out the Gear Ball and the Molecube. Both make great gifts for a kid who loves to solve puzzles.

CLASSIC TOY PICKS:

Max Traxxx Racers

Little racing fans will love the Max Traxxx Tracer Racers. This starter kit comes with two rechargeable vehicles and a glow-in-the-dark track so the cars can zoom around in the light or the dark.

American Girl Doll

Melody is a 1960’s era doll who is passionate about equality for all people. American Girl Dolls are a timeless toy for children, mixing fun and history.

PLAYING TOGETHER PICKS:

Kaboom

This family-fun board game is a combination of construction and destruction. The Master Builder must build a tower against the onslaught of catapults from your opponents. This game is a challenge of speed and precision, with some good destructive fun along the way.

Ticket to Ride “First Journey”

The Ticket to Ride series is a popular board game where players build routes and see major monuments throughout North America. Players collect train cards, claim routes on the map and try to connect cities to achieve victory!

North Pole Ninjas

The North Pole Ninjas want your child to join them on a secret mission- to spread kindness and caring this Christmas season. This gift set includes an illustrated book, a plush “Santa’s Sensei” doll and secret mission cards with challenges to be thoughtful and charitable.

Super Genius Learning Games

The Super Genius matching games help your kids practice academic concepts in a fun and engaging way. Practice the alphabet, multiplication, reading or more with these cards that turn learning into a game. Give kids the tools they need to become lifelong learners.

