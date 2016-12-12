12 Days of Giving Winners
Lexington Family Magazine wrapped up the annual 12 Days of Giveaways on Dec. 12.
All winners have been selected and contacted. Here are the lucky 2016 Christmas Giveaway winners:
Day 12, Melody, the American Girl Doll: Kim Lorton
Day 11, Free birthday party at Monkey Joe’s: Kristy Tucker
Day 10, $100 Gift Card to Gattitown of Lexington: Valerie Smith
Day 9, tickets to the Santa Train with the Kentucky Railway Museum: Jessica Poling
Day 8, tickets to “The Nutcracker” by the Bluegrass Youth Ballet: Sara Lachance
Day 7, Free classes at The Little Gym of Lexington: Nicole Hestad
Day 6, Door Hanger from Cut & Paste Craft Studio: Sarah Price
Day 5, The North Pole Ninjas: Julia Finch
Day 4, Molecube and GearBall puzzles: Jennifer Gibson
Day 3, Paper Punk kits: Jennifer Chiles
Day 2, Max Traxxx Racers: Angela Parks
Day 1, My Clay Critters Kit: Sarah Kercsmar
Thank you to the amazing sponsors who donated these prizes, and to all who participated in the contest. Like Lexington Family Magazine on Facebook for great giveaways year round!