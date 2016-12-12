12 Days of Giving Winners

Lexington Family Magazine wrapped up the annual 12 Days of Giveaways on Dec. 12.

All winners have been selected and contacted. Here are the lucky 2016 Christmas Giveaway winners:

Day 12, Melody, the American Girl Doll: Kim Lorton

Day 11, Free birthday party at Monkey Joe’s: Kristy Tucker

Day 10, $100 Gift Card to Gattitown of Lexington: Valerie Smith

Day 9, tickets to the Santa Train with the Kentucky Railway Museum: Jessica Poling

Day 8, tickets to “The Nutcracker” by the Bluegrass Youth Ballet: Sara Lachance

Day 7, Free classes at The Little Gym of Lexington: Nicole Hestad

Day 6, Door Hanger from Cut & Paste Craft Studio: Sarah Price

Day 5, The North Pole Ninjas: Julia Finch

Day 4, Molecube and GearBall puzzles: Jennifer Gibson

Day 3, Paper Punk kits: Jennifer Chiles

Day 2, Max Traxxx Racers: Angela Parks

Day 1, My Clay Critters Kit: Sarah Kercsmar

Thank you to the amazing sponsors who donated these prizes, and to all who participated in the contest. Like Lexington Family Magazine on Facebook for great giveaways year round!